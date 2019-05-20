Tractor-trailer driver cited for speeding after crash in Haydenville

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer driver was cited by police for speeding after an accident in Haydenville Sunday.

Williamsburg Police Chief Denise Wickland told 22News, at around 3:15 p.m. the driver, who was apparently speeding on Route 9, lost control of his truck while trying to negotiate a turn.

Wickland said the truck went off the road, severed a utility pole, and caused the cab and trailer of the truck to land on their side. No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Route 9 had to be closed until about 2:30 a.m. Monday after the crash. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Minnesota, is being cited by Willamsburg police for speeding and a marked lanes violation.

Williamsburg and state police are looking into what led up to the crash.

