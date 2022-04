NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police were called to a section of the Norwottuck Rail Trail when a tractor-trailer truck had become stuck on the trail.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the truck became stuck at the Bates Street intersection of the rail trail after entering the trail from Damon Road by mistake.

The Massachusetts State Police Truck Team was called to investigate. The truck was removed and no injuries were reported.