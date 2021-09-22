Tradition continues after penny minted in 1972 found in Northampton fire station’s concrete

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new tradition was formed this week at the Florence Station with the discovery of a 1972 penny embedded in the concrete when the back parking lot was being repaved.

According to Northampton Fire and Rescue, the penny was minted in the same year that the concrete had been last paved, and on Wednesday, the new slab was poured and a new 2021 penny was added to the slab as the tradition is continued in spirit of the find.

The Northampton Fire Department thanked Duffy Willard and Northampton Central services for the much-needed project on the parking lot.