Traffic Alert: Bridge Road paving begins Thursday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Department of Public Works announced Bridge Road paving will begin Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A City of Northampton spokesperson says Bridge Road paving will take place between Juniper Street and Hatfield Street.

Traffic will be allowed to travel only in the eastbound direction. Westbound traffic will be detoured at Hatfield Street to Route 9.

Heavy delays are expected and commuters are encouraged to seek alternative routes. Detours will be in place as well as police officers directing traffic.

Click here for detour map.

In the event of rain, paving on Bridge Road may continue to Monday.