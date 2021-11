BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers may see delays on Route 202 in Belchertown as crews pave the roadway beginning Monday.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, MassDOT will begin paving on Route 202, in the area of State Street and Maple Street through Wednesday which may lead to significant delays in traffic.

Law enforcement advise residents to please avoid travelling that way if at all possible.