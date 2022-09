BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, Allen Street in Belchertown will be closed due to pavement work from the Department of Public Works.

The street is to be between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Thru traffic is to occur between Daniel Shays Highway (Rt. 202) and Sherwood Drive. The Department of Public Works recommends that drivers seek alternate routes and avoid the area when possible. The work is also weather dependent.