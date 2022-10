BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing a bridge inspection on Tuesday.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, the bridge inspection will be on Bardwell Street and will be impassible on Tuesday between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The police are asking you to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area whenever possible.