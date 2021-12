BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Police Department closed a street following an accident in Belchertown.

Franklin Street to Clover Hill Road will be closed after an accident involving a pole, a vehicle, and the wintery weather conditions. The National Grid is currently working to replace the pole.

Local law enforcement advises those commuting this morning to use extra caution due to the icy wet roads.

22News will continue to update this story once more information is available.