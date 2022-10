BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – George Hannum Street in Belchertown will be closed on Thursday due to paving.

According to the Department of Public Works, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. George Hannaum Street will be closed between Hamilton and Boardman while reclaiming is being done. Emergency vehicles and residents will be able to use the street at all times.

Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.