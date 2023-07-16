NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – North King Street is impassable around the River Valley Co-Op due to a large tree across the road and on power lines.

It is advised to use another route when traveling on Sunday, according to the Northampton Police Department.

There is no word on if there are any power outages in the area or when the road will be passible.

Northampton Police Department

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.