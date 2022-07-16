NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has issued a road closure for Route 5 at the railroad crossing near Island Road in Northampton.

The closure will be in effect Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17. Cars will be detoured down an alternative route.

Traffic approaching from the south will be sent down East Street, Ferry Street, Loverfield Street, O’Neil Street, and South Street, which is Route 10. Local traffic access will be allowed on North Street, which is Route 5.

No traffic will be allowed to cross through the railroad crossing.