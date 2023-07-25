WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – South Street in the area of the railroad crossing near Saint Mary’s Cemetery will be completely closed on Tuesday.
According to the Ware Police Department, the road will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Detour signs will be posted on the road to help with traffic.
