NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to a call that there was a bear in a tree on Gothic St. in Northampton. The bear climbed up into the tree, garnering the attention of on-lookers.

According to Northampton Police they had to use a tranquilizer dart to get the bear out of the tree after it showed no signs of leaving. Video shows the bear falling from the tree.

According to police the bear was re-located to an undisclosed location.