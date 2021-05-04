Trans healthcare center opens in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The nation’s first independent comprehensive trans healthcare center has opened in Northampton.

Transhealth Northampton opened for business Tuesday morning. The facility will offer primary adult care, pediatric care, as well as gender-affirming hormonal care, and mental health services.

22News spoke with Dallas Ducar, the CEO of Transhealth Northampton, who told 22News they are proud of what this center can do for people, “This is a brick and mortar facility that is saying, ‘We’re here, we’re proud of who we are, and we are going to continue to push for all folks to be seen and cared for.'”

I could not be more proud to launch @ourtranshealth with our talented and dedicated team. Trans and gender diverse individuals and families of New England and New York, we welcome you to our clinic! pic.twitter.com/BmTnBaOL3i — Katie Wolf (@katiemwolf) May 4, 2021

Ducar also said that 100 percent of the budget is dedicated to the gender-diverse community.