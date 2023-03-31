EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is Transgender Day of Visibility, a day to reaffirm that transgender rights are human rights.

In Easthampton, people gather to do just that at an event held at City Space. Organizers there say the day celebrates the achievements and resilience of transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming persons.

However, it also serves as a reminder that work still needs to be done across the nation to ensure that this community can live authentically and safely. “There are hundreds of bills going across the nation right now trying to erase trans people from existence, I think us getting together and being present, and very visible, and safe together here, it’s really vital said Dan Lionheart, LGBTQUIA+ Coordinator, Community Action Youth & Workforce Development.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, there are over 1.6 million trans youth and adults across the United States.

Below is a list of resources, services, and local LGBTQ+ organizations.