Transhealth Northampton opens new community closet

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Transhealth Northampton has officially opened their new community closet. The organization specializes in comprehensive healthcare for transgender or gender diverse people.

This closet is filled with things from staff members, patients and even community donations, all about making it an easier experience so that people can find the clothes that fit them and make them feel like themselves. This new closet opens the door for patients or members of the community to figure out how they want express their identity. T-shirts, shoes, handbags and more can be found all for free.

“One of the things you want to do is change your gender expression and things like that and that can be a huge barrier because there’s costs and the need for resources to get those clothes,” said Mia Lauer, Community Engagement Specialist at Transhealth Northampton.

Founding CEO of Transhealth Northampton Dallas Ducar told 22News, “When people are affirmed when they receive healthcare, it saves lives. So this community closet here saves lives.”

To sign up or to donate, all you have to do is register online.

The CEO said that they’re hoping to expand operations even beyond western Massachusetts, hoping to make things go across state lines.