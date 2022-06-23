NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton non-profit organization is doing its part to make outdoor recreation fun for people of all abilities.

All Out Adventures has recently acquired a VanRaam Velo Plus Wheelchair transport bike for their cycling program. The bike gives people in wheelchairs a comfortable way to enjoy cycling with loved ones without leaving their own chairs.

The non-profit received a $5,000 donation from People’s Bank and a $1,000 contribution from October Mountain and Lee Bank to help fund for the new transport bike, which costs $11,436.

“Acquiring this bike is a significant step forward in our continued efforts to break down barriers to access to the outdoors. I am absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this bike at programs for individuals for whom transferring to one of our other cycles presents a barrier to access. I am deeply grateful to our program participants, community, People’s Bank, and October Mountain and Lee Bank for the funding that have allowed us to acquire this bike,” said Executive Director Karen Foster.

22News videographer Mike Houle shows you their newly acquired wheelchair transport bike that will open the door to adventure for everyone. You can watch in the video player above.