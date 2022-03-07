HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley police and firefighters assisted with an accident involving a transport van Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning near 133 Hockanum Road. Two passengers and the driver were able to get out of the vehicle but one person in a wheelchair had to be assisted by firefighters and EMS. The four passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews were able to identify a fractured gas tank on the vehicle. Firefighters worked to contain the leaking gasoline. Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection were notified of the gas spill and will assess the area for spillage.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by police.