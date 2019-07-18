Tree crashes into house in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree came crashing down on a home in Belchertown Wednesday night.

The family was inside when a tree went crashing through the first and second floor of a house on Boardman Street.

When our 22News crew arrived, the family said they were still figuring out how to begin removing and repairing, and were sorting out where to stay in the meantime.

Evan Taylor told 22News, “I didn’t see it. I heard a loud crash, tons of glass, a lot of people freaking out. It was in my room. I wasn’t in it, I was in the living room downstairs, but we salvaged some of my stuff, so that’s good.”

Electricity seemed to be somewhat impacted in parts of Belchertown.

The manager of Antonio’s Pizza said a lightning strike near the restaurant shut down the cash register system for at least three hours, and appeared to disrupt the traffic lights at the nearby intersection.