Tree killing bug discovered in Amherst

AMHERST (WWLP) – A bug known to kill ash trees has been discovered in Amherst.

It’s an Asian bug that has caused destruction to ash trees for decades. The ’emerald Ash Borer’ has devastated ash trees in states like Connecticut and Michigan, and now for the first time, they have been discovered in Amherst.

“It’s a big concern,” Henry Lappen, Chairman of the Amherst Public Shade Tree Committee, said. “In some areas, there aren’t a lot of ash trees, although they are beautiful street trees. We will definitely lose them across our streets.”

Lappen said the infestation by the ‘Emerald Ash Borer’ was located on a private property in downtown Amherst. He said it’s not surprising they made their way up to Hampshire County.

Since 2018, the pests have been found in Northampton, South Hadley Belchertown, and the Berkshires.

“Ecologically it’s damaging,” Lappen said. “There are a lot of animals that depend on ash trees. But also humans use ash trees. Baseball bats are made from ash trees. We will no longer have that supply.”

The metallic green beetle feeds just below the bark and adults eat the leaves, killing a tree within five years. The town of Amherst plans to monitor the situation, with some sort of treatment taking place in the spring.

A public hearing is expected to take place in the spring to discuss the next steps.