NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) Friday’s storm and the snowfall to follow throughout the winter work a hardship on your trees not just now but in the future.

Snow and ice are responsible for taking down large branches and power lines. But according to Tree service owner Fred Lowenthal of Northampton there’s a way to protect our trees from the bitter cold weather which many trees in the Pioneer Valley have fallen victim to.

“More or less just that it freezes up the trees aren’t used to being frozen like that, so it freezes the water inside the trees. It’s very important that you trim your trees that are close to your house over cars,” said Fred Lowenthal, owner of Sparky’s Services in Northampton.

That tree trimming he recommends could prevent future damage to your home and car when a winter storm gets the best of your backyard trees by minimizing the damage.