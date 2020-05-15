Tree service in Northampton to give away 500 trees for residents to plant during pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bartlett Tree Experts in Northampton will be giving away 500 free trees Saturday morning for families and residents to watch a tree grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the tree service in Northampton will be giving away 500 saplings to encourage residents and families to “plant a tree in these trying times.”
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. staff will be wearing masks and gloves and passing trees out to people in their cars using an extension grabber or fishing net.