Tree service in Northampton to give away 500 trees for residents to plant during pandemic

Hampshire County

Swamp White Oak that will be handed out on Saturday (Photo: Bartlett Tree Experts)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bartlett Tree Experts in Northampton will be giving away 500 free trees Saturday morning for families and residents to watch a tree grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the tree service in Northampton will be giving away 500 saplings to encourage residents and families to “plant a tree in these trying times.”

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. staff will be wearing masks and gloves and passing trees out to people in their cars using an extension grabber or fishing net.

