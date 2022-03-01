EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis will join with fellow lawmakers and leadership from Treehouse Foundation in Easthampton to announce a massive round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Velis Senator Velis will be joined by Treehouse Foundation officials, State Representative Daniel Carey, District Attorney David Sullivan, former State Representative Ellen Story, and members of the community to announce a $2-million contribution from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Treehouse Foundation in Easthampton at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The funding will help Treehouse expand its inter-generational community model in the state.

The Treehouse community is a planned neighborhood where adoptive families and their children, adolescents, and elders live and support each other. The 60-home community was built nearly 10 years ago in Easthampton with a goal of keeping children from bouncing around the foster care system.