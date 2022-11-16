SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you a senior that is in need of sand to help prepare for upcoming winter storms?

TRIAD of South Hadley is offering sand for seniors, and Wednesday is the last day to register, according to the South Hadley Police Departments’ Facebook post. TRIAD will deliver a bucket of sand to your home to help with slippery steps, parked cars, or walkways.

South Hadley TRIAD and S.A.L.T. Council started back in 1994 to provide programs that meet the safety needs of South Hadley Elders. If you are a senior who needs sand, call the Senior Center at 413-538-5030 by Wednesday.