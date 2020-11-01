Trick or treat! Bear finds his treat in Belchertown neighbor’s yard

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear in Belchertown found his Halloween treat in a neighbor’s yard overnight.

Video sent to 22News showed the bear walking across the lawn with what looks like a trash bag in his mouth.

“We had a pretty rude trick or treater last night… didn’t show up until around 2am. He still got a goodie bag from our neighbor’s though 🎃🤣😬”

– Sarah, via Reportit

Make sure to keep your treats secured overnight to avoid any late night guests!

If you can safely take a video or photo of wildlife in your neighborhood, send it to us by emailing Reportit@wwlp.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes