Trick-or-treaters brave rainy, windy Halloween night

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At Florence’s annual Rag Shag Parade, costumes came with an extra accessory this year, umbrellas.

But hundreds of people always come out for the parade, and costume judge Tracy Roth said they never planned on moving it.

“We were committed rain or shine,” she told 22News. “As the mayor said, goblins, ghouls, witches. They are certainly resilient enough to come out and get candy.”

And it seemed like she was right. As the night went on, the wind picked up a bit. But the rain largely held off in Northampton, where it was more of a mist after the sun went down. On one popular trick-or-treat street, Nancy Wheeler said she usually gets about 800 trick or treaters.

“So far it is about the same, and you know, it is a little cloudy, it is a little misty, it is a little windy,” Wheeler described. “It’s the perfect night for trick-or-treating. And the wind is picking up.”

Wheeler said she was still happy the city hadn’t moved Halloween, “Halloween is Halloween night,” said Wheeler. “You never move Halloween night.”