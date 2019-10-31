Trick-or-treating postponed in several communities due to risk of stormy weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is Thursday, but the chance of stormy weather means not every western Massachusetts community will be having trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Despite some on-and-off rain and heavy winds, Northampton and most other local cities will still be having trick-or-treating and other celebrations, though several towns will not.

Communities including Deerfield, Hatfield, Monson, and Orange have all moved trick-or-treating to Saturday. Greenfield has postponed all their Halloween events, including trick-or-treating and their annual rag shag parade, to Friday. Wales and Chester will also be holding trick-or-treating on Friday as well.

“They look forward to that, so understand for these children they’re looking for a good time eating different types of candy,” said Kevin Sampson of Chicopee. “But if it’s raining, you want to make them stay in the house with all that sugar? Lord have mercy.”

Click here for a complete listing of local communities postponing Halloween events.

The decision to move the holiday has created quite the controversy on social media, and because of the cancellations, some towns are expecting more trick-or-treaters than usual on Thursday night.

In Palmer, people will be passing out candy Thursday night and may have more visitors from neighboring Monson and Warren, which have postponed their festivities.

In towns where trick-or-treating has been postponed, Halloween revelers can still go out if they want to, as police will not be ticketing anyone who does decide to trick-or-treat.

Spotted on Union Street in Westfield (Report It)

Photo from Laura in Wilbraham

Baby shark from Patrick in Ware

Rosie the Riveter from Libby in Springfield

Happy Halloween from Franz! Photo from Tambria

Jill in Hatfield sent a photo of her daughter Sophia

Like father, like son Halloween costume! From Amanda

Ludlow decorations from Daniel

Dakota from Springfield in her wonder woman costume. Photo from Jillian

Dakota from Springfield in her hula girl costume. Photo from Jillian

Oksana sent us a photo of a cat inside a pumpkin!

Gypsy in Agawam

Iron Man Frizbee from Eliezer

Roma is adorable in her Halloween costume! Photo from @romatherescuecat

Murray the crocodile from The Hastings

Lucy and Bernard, 3 year old brother and sister English bulldogs. From Sadie

From Rey in Springfield

From Rey in Springfield

From Rey in Springfield









From Kimberly

From Kimberly

From Kimberly

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.