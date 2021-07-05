Truck detour begins Tuesday on Damon Road in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning on Tuesday, a detour will be implemented for trucks on Damon Road in Northampton due to upcoming construction.

MassDOT told 22News, trucks going to Damon Road via I-91 northbound will be redirected to Exit 23. From there, drivers will take Route 5 ending at King Street and Damon Road. Trucks encountering the detour on the north end of Damon Road will be redirected south on Route 5 to Exit 23.

MassDOT encourages truck drivers to follow this path to avoid train bridges in the area with an 11 foot clearance. Appropriate signs and message boards will be placed through the city.

This detour will remain in place until further notice.