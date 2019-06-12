Truck driver cited for striking bridge on Main St. in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer that was stuck under a bridge on Main Street in Northampton caused traffic delays Tuesday night.

Northampton Police Sgt. Josef Barszcz told 22News calls about a tractor-trailer being stuck and holding up traffic between Main and Pleasant streets was reported around 9:15 p.m. It caused traffic to close in both directions.

Northampton fire officials were also called in to assist.

The road reopened shortly around 10:45 p.m. and the truck driver was cited for striking a bridge.

No injuries were reported.