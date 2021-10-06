Truck stuck under railroad bridge on Main Street in Northampton Tuesday

Shaffer truck lodged under the railroad bridge on Main Street in Northampton. Image courtesy of Northampton Police Department.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday morning a truck caused minor traffic delays after colliding into a bridge on Main Street in Northampton.

According to Northampton Police Department, the truck hit the railroad bridge at 9:44 a.m. No word on how long the truck was lodged under the bridge, if there were any injuries, or the presence of a tally on how many times this year a truck has crashed into this bridge.

22News contacted the Northampton Police Department for additional information but was unable to get a response.