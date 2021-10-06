Truck stuck under railroad bridge on Main Street in Northampton Tuesday

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shaffer truck lodged under the railroad bridge on Main Street in Northampton. Image courtesy of Northampton Police Department.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday morning a truck caused minor traffic delays after colliding into a bridge on Main Street in Northampton.

According to Northampton Police Department, the truck hit the railroad bridge at 9:44 a.m. No word on how long the truck was lodged under the bridge, if there were any injuries, or the presence of a tally on how many times this year a truck has crashed into this bridge.

22News contacted the Northampton Police Department for additional information but was unable to get a response.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today