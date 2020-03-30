Trump: “Great things will be happening” by June 1

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, President Trump announced on Sunday that he will be extending social distancing guidelines to April 30.

Trump originally felt things could get back to normal by Easter April 12, but he said his administration felt Easter was “too soon” and realized they couldn’t take a chance. Trump said his administration is extending the guidelines with the hope of avoiding a catastrophic number of deaths.

Trump said that life will be back to normal and “Great things will be happening” by June 1. At the briefing later Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said:

“The reason the president made the announcement about going to the end of April is because we want to make sure that we don’t prematurely think we’re doing so great”

Fauci added this virus could potentially kill 100,000 to 200,000people and infect millions of others.