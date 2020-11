NORTHAMPTON, Mas.. (WWLP) – Hundreds of political demonstrators gathered in Northampton Sunday to make their voices heard.

Main Street was flooded with protesters for hours Sunday afternoon. Northampton police officers were joined by the Easthampton Police Department, as well as State Police, to monitor the protests.

Our 22News crew saw multiple ambulances as well.

We’re still waiting to hear back from Northampton Police about whether anyone was injured.