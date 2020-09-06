Trump supporters, counter-protesters hold standout in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Both sides of the political spectrum delivered their highly visible message in Hampshire and Franklin counties this weekend.

Corrections Officers for Trump 2020 rallied Sunday afternoon in Hadley at the intersection of Routes 9 and 116, one of their three western Massachusetts standouts at strategic, heavily traveled locations.

The correction officers called their events, “Back the Blue Labor Day Weekend Blitz.”

“We’re here to support our president, we have a good response, this is a liberal area,” said Chris Ryan, a Donald Trump supporter.

The corrections officers for Trump were met by counter demonstrators at the hectic Hadley intersection. But it was a peaceful expression of partisan disagreements as both sides got across their messages to passing motorists.

“I just think that people need to start raising their voices as they’re doing right now,” Kaleigh Cooper Belchertown told 22News.

Both sides had attracted attention with their outspoken but peaceful political expressions on Saturday in South Deerfield as well as Friday along Route 2 in Greenfield.