Trump supporters gather for flotilla rally on Connecticut River

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts supporters of President Donald Trump took a highly partisan boat ride down the Connecticut River Sunday afternoon.

There must have been 100 or more boats, large and small that Gathered at Mitch’s Marina in Hadley Sunday afternoon. They would head South on the Connecticut river to Brunelle’s marina and then cruise north to the boy Scout island area.

One supporter called Grez told 22News that the flotilla was a group effort.

Grez told 22News, “We come up here all the time and a bunch of us got together, wouldn’t it be nice if we could come here with a Trump flotilla and here we are.”

Organizers said when they first floated the idea of the great boat rally, some five hundred people had expressed an interest in gathering near the Coolidge bridge.

Staunch Republican Phil King of Wilbraham maintained a high profile on the dock before boarding his boat.

King told 22News, “I support president trump and I support the Wilbraham police and all the police.

King added that there is still a plethora of Trump supporters in Massachusetts.

“So many I think there’s a silent majority of Trump fans in Massachusetts. Even though it’s a blue state, they’re going to flip if they turn it into a red state,” said King.

The President’s supporters raised anchor at mid-afternoon for their colorful cruise.

The Flotilla cruising its way down the Connecticut river joined by other boats along the way. At the very least, a colorful expression of pre-election partisanship