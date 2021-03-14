Turning Leaf Centers dispensary will open on Monday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Turning Leaf Centers marijuana dispensary announced that they will open a “craft” bar on Monday.

The dispensary features the first-ever craft bar experience that allows customers to learn about marijuana, have rolling parties, and participate in a flower talk.

Heka Inc. in Westfield to open medical and adult-use dispensary

“We believe the large curated space will allow people to have an experience nobody has seen

with the craft bar, live music days, and seating areas,” said Stephanie McNair Co-owner of Turning Leaf Centers.

The dispensary recently received its “Commence to Open” from the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission.

“Supporting our local community is something that is very important to us as a company, we are looking to display and promote local artists, have event demonstrations and educational seminars in our space,” said McNair.

Turning Leaf Centers aims to provide a gathering place for cannabis aficionados and to educate those who wish to learn more about cannabis.

The dispensary plans to open at 10:00 a.m. on March 15 in Northampton at 261 King Street.