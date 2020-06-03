Two Amherst residents died after head-on car crash

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have died in a car crash in Amherst Tuesday night.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Cary told 22News, around 7:42 p.m., officers were called to 916 West Street where they found a head-on crash involving a Datsun 280ZX and a Honda minivan.

Cary confirmed a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s inside the Datsun died. The driver in the minivan spoke with police before being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. At this time, no charges or citations have been issued Carey said.

Based on an investigation conducted, the Datsun was driving in the southbound lane when it crossed the double solid yellow lines resulting in a head-on crash with the Honda minivan in the northbound lane.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is currently investigating the cause of both individuals who died. The individual’s identity has not been released at this time.

22News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

MAP: 916 West Street