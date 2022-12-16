HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in a Huntington home on Wednesday.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 70-year-old Gary Rom, and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias, both of 12 Nagler Cross Road were discovered in their home by a friend who had stopped by on Wednesday afternoon.

MAP: Nagler Cross Road

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working on determining the cause of death, but

investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

The investigation is being conducted by State Police detectives assigned to the office of the Northwestern District Attorney and Huntington Police.