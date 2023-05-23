NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have formed a joint partnership in purchasing two retail spaces inside Thornes Marketplace.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Thornes Marketplace Marketing Manager Jody Doele, Lauren Gunther and Alex Feinstein purchased Cedar Chest and Stay Golden from the co-owner of Thornes, Rich Madowitz.

Cedar Chest is a gift shop that has products on two floors that include home décor to stationery, loungewear, bath and body products, holiday items, and more. They are in their 75th year in Thornes Marketplace.

Stay Golden opened in October 2022 and is located on the first floor which sells women’s casual and business clothing, jewelry, and accessories.

“We’re excited to move forward and be able to involve our staff in the transition,” said Gunther who was previously the merchandise manager for both businesses.

Feinstein, the former owner of GoBerry in Northampton and Amherst, said, “I’m pleased to step into businesses that are already doing awesome work and see what our energy can bring to them to make them do more.”

The new owners said that they do not have plans to make any changes to the merchandise in the stores.

“I love to find efficiencies and document and implement systems,” said Feinstein. “I’ve been on board for five months now and have a new scheduling system, email platform and digital invoicing system in place. Finding tools that work across departments and help people collaborate is what I bring to the table.”

“It’s interesting to be among those helping two of these shops to evolve,” Gunther said. “It’s unique to have two entrepreneurs of similar age who grew up in the area and are now really involved in downtown and Thornes. That’s fun and unique.”

Thornes Marketplace is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.