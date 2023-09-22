NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Chesterfield Road in Northampton is temporarily closed Friday following a two-car crash that damaged a utility pole.
According to the Northampton Fire Department, Chesterfield Road will be closed between Montague Road and Sylvester Road for an extended period on Friday morning. Crews are working to replace the utility pole damaged.
There were minor injuries reported in the incident.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram