Drivers taken to hospital following two-car crash on I-91 South in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two drivers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after their vehicles crashed on I-91 southbound in Northampton Thursday evening.

State Police Trooper James DeAngelis told 22News the two-car crash on I-91 South in Northampton occurred near Exit 18 around 5:50 p.m. One of the cars involved in the crash, a 2013 Subaru Impreza, rolled over the guardrail, which caused damage that had to be repaired.

The driver of that car was cited for a motor vehicle offense.

Crews shut down both southbound lanes of I-91 in Northampton as they repaired the guardrail. Members of the Northampton Fire Department assisted with the crash.

Traffic resumed shortly after 7 p.m., Thursday night.

No criminal charges were filed against both drivers.