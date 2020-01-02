Drivers taken to hospital following two-car crash on I-91 South in Northampton

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two drivers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after their vehicles crashed on I-91 southbound in Northampton Thursday evening. 

State Police Trooper James DeAngelis told 22News the two-car crash on I-91 South in Northampton occurred near Exit 18 around 5:50 p.m. One of the cars involved in the crash, a 2013 Subaru Impreza, rolled over the guardrail, which caused damage that had to be repaired. 

The driver of that car was cited for a motor vehicle offense.  

Crews shut down both southbound lanes of I-91 in Northampton as they repaired the guardrail. Members of the Northampton Fire Department assisted with the crash. 

Traffic resumed shortly after 7 p.m., Thursday night.

No criminal charges were filed against both drivers. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Traffic Trackers