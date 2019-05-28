Two dogs killed, 22 residents homeless after apartment fire at The Boulders in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dogs are dead, and at least 20 people are without a place to call home after a 2-alarm fire damaged several units at an apartment complex in South Amherst Tuesday afternoon.

Amherst Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren told 22News crews were called to a fire at building number 115 at The Boulders Apartment Homes around 1:30 p.m., after tenants heard fire alarms sounding.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from second-floor windows of the three-story apartment building. Crews entered the apartment and found it fully engulfed.

Chief Stromgren told 22News residents at the apartment complex originally discovered the fire after alarms went off and called maintenance. The building’s maintenance man made his way to the burning apartment to alert the resident, who was found asleep in an adjoining bedroom to the fire.

The resident, described as a middle-aged man, was able to escape the fire with minor burn injuries. He was also evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not go to the hospital, Chief Stromgren said. Two dogs from the burning apartment did not survive.

In total, 10 apartment units were affected by the fire, leaving 22 people homeless. Chief Stromgren said the residents forced out by the fire won’t be able to return home for some time.

“The apartment where the fire occurred sustained heavy damage and a number of other apartments sustained water and smoke damage,” Chief Stromgren explained.

The building’s management and local Red Cross are assisting the residents affected.

Unattended cooking was determined to be the cause of the fire, which Chief Stromgren said took crews about 20 minutes to control and extinguish and about four hours to investigate and clean up.

Amherst Police Department along with Hadley Fire Department and an ambulance from the Belchertown Fire Department assisted. The town’s building and electrical inspectors were also called.

