HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was arrested Saturday afternoon after evading police from multiple local agencies.

According to Northampton Police Department, a 34-year-old suspect was arrested after causing a multi-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Hadley and striking another car in Northampton while being pursued by Holyoke police on multiple other charges.

Officers observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on exit 91 N and over the Coolidge Bridge into Hadley.

When approaching the intersection of Russell Street and Middle Street, officers observed the vehicle had crashed and the suspect was trying to flee on foot, according to Hadley Police Department.

Two others were taken to a hospital with minor injuries from the crash.