Two local companies compete in Massachusetts COVID-19 Health & Safety Challenge

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two western Massachusetts companies were finalists in the Massachusetts COVID-19 Health & Safety Challenge for their efforts in developing innovations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The two western Massachusetts companies are Orchard Valley Heating and Cooling in Southampton and Phillips Enterprises Inc. in Northampton. They were up against six other companies from around the state.

Lever, an innovation support organization based in North Adams, manages the challenge. The companies had five weeks to work on their pitches. One western Massachusetts company created an air filter, the other made a barrier to be used in schools.

“We have developed the next generation in air purification,” said Jim Patterson of Orchard Valley Heating and Cooling. He told 22News, “The impact of our effort is already being felt in western Mass. We are proud to have our first 75 units running around the clock destroying the virus. Our mission is to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The winner of the competition receives a $25,000 award to support their project.

The winner of the challenge ended up being Industrial Polymers. Philips Enterprises in Northampton received runner-up.