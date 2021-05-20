Two local organizations receive donations from Lia Toyota of Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Lia Toyota of Northampton held two check presentation events Thursday benefitting local organizations.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received $10,000 from Lia, which was raised from $5 for every test drive through the end of April. The money will provide 100,000 meals to feed neighbors in need and help end hunger.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County received $5,000 that Lia donated from the annual Daffodil Run held virtually on April 25. The Daffodil Run raised more that $52,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County to help fund mentoring services for children in the local community.