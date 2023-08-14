HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new phase of road work began Monday morning on Route 9 in Hadley, adding to an ongoing traffic headache.

Two simultaneous MassDOT projects are underway on Route 9, and this new section, extending paving operations to another section on the Hadley side, which work finishes up where Route 9 meets downtown Amherst.

Both projects are working to widen the road, the Amherst end, is all but done, complete with fresh sidewalks all the way from South Pleasant Street to University Drive.

The Hadley end, between East Street and Mill Valley Road, is still waiting to be paved while new lane limitations went into effect on Monday from Middle SStreet to East Street.

Paving work on that stretch will begin on Tuesday, and it will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic. Local drivers have adjusted but said that the constant work is getting old.

“I just avoid driving on there if I can avoid it. I think once things are done it will be great. It’s just that everything seems to take way too long. All the time,” said Dominick Usher of Amherst.

Dominick added that he hopes they can finish up at least at the Amherst end before the move-in weekend, which is right around the corner, the last weekend of August.

The Amherst-end project could be finished by then, they’re just putting the finishing touches on. The Hadley side is a big project, widening the road, raising curbs, adding sidewalks, and rebuilding culverts and drainage, the MassDOT Project website estimates they’re about 48 percent complete.