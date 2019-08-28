Two more ponds affected by algae in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s Department of Public Health stated toxic algae has been found in two city ponds.

Magnolia and Triangle ponds are those affected.

This is the same type of algae that was detected in Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton earlier this month.

Blue-Green Algae has killed dogs in other parts of the country.

Signs have been posted warning people not to swim or kayak in the water.

Small children and pets are more susceptible to the bacteria, which can cause asthma-like symptoms if inhaled, or even liver or neurological damage if ingested.

Health officials are warning people not to swim in the affected ponds until the algae clear.