NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Funding was awarded by the Healey-Driscoll Administration to a total of 47 organizations, including two in Northampton, that are at increased risk of hate crimes or terror attacks.

The annual Commonwealth Nonprofit Security Grant Program awarded $3 million in security grants to enhance security systems and door locks. A new pilot grant program also awarded $150,000 to 11 organizations to assist with security personnel costs.

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity was awarded $96,631.47 The performance venue is located at 130 Pine St. in a historic church. The property is home to its original congregation and the reform synagogue, Beit Ahavah.

Transhealth, the nation’s first independent comprehensive trans healthcare center opened in Northampton in 2021. The organization was awarded $88,070.27.

“Today’s recipient organizations contribute immeasurably to the life of our Commonwealth as nonprofits fulfilling unique missions,” said Governor Maura Healey. “The security enhancements made possible by this funding ensure their continued preparedness against potential threats. Our Administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of those they service as centers of community, art and culture, learning, and social services.”

“All of us depend on nonprofit organizations like today’s recipients to provide safe dedicated space for the most important moments in life,” said Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “I commend the CNSGP recipients for their work to identify meaningful security enhancements to secure their premises, which range from a large, dynamic concert hall to serene houses of worship. Their vigilance gives all of us peace of mind.”

“The diversity of today’s recipients reflects the broad range of nonprofit organizations who share our vision for public spaces across Massachusetts,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “As cultural, educational, faith-based, healthcare, social service, and supportive living institutions, their impact depends on providing safe access to programming and services. I thank the OGR team for their outreach to and support of at-risk community applicants in this competitive process.”

“These grants are an investment in the central belief that everyone should be able to gather in faith without fear or to safely access needed services. Our nonprofit partners play a vital role in promoting public safety in our Commonwealth, and we are committed to ensuring the safety of these institutions,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton.

The following nonprofits were funded through the Commonwealth Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Grant Recipient City/Town Award Amount Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity Northampton $96,631.47 Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston $93,500.00 Chelsea Jewish Lifecare Chelsea $70,132.00 Citizens for Citizens, Inc. Fall River $58,885.00 Clinical & Support Options, Inc. Clinton $85,583.73 Congregation Beth El Atereth Israel Newton $99,000.00 Congregation Beth Pinchas Chassidic Center Brookline $100,000.00 Congregation Shaarei Tefillah Newton $50,400.00 El Buen Samaritano Food Program Worcester $9,973.29 Ginny’s Helping Hand, Inc. Leominster $36,105.34 Gordon College Wenham $99,999.88 Highrock Covenant Church Arlington $66,200.00 Islamic Society of Boston Boston $100,000.00 Jewish Community Center of Sharon, Inc. (Temple Israel of Sharon) Sharon $62,319.05 Melrose Highlands Congregational Church Melrose $80,429.80 Reaching Out Furnishing Emergency Healthcare (ROFEH) International Brookline $100,000.00 Ruth’s House Haverhill $98,797.02. Saint John the Evangelist North Chelmsford $100,000.00 Saint Margaret of Scotland Church Lowell $100,000.00 Saint Mary’s Parish Chelmsford $100,000.00 Self-Realization Fellowship Church Somerville $100.000.00 Society of Islamic Brotherhood Boston $100,000.00 South Middlesex Opportunity Council Framingham $38,500.00 St. Agnes Parish Arlington $60,441.52. St. Agnes School Arlington $18,000 St. Camillus Parish Arlington $80,741.06 Temple B’nai Abraham Beverly $91,422.00 Temple Emeth Chestnut Hill $100,000 Temple Israel Boston Boston $89,105.40 Transhealth Northampton $88,070.27 The Psychological Center, Inc. Lawrence $100,000.00 The Wang Center for the Performing Arts Boston $99,682.83 Trinity Christian Academy of Cape Cod Barnstable $98,769.34 USS Massachusetts Memorial Committee Inc, DBA Battleship Cove Fall River $79,530.00 Uxbridge Church of the Nazarene, DBA Valley Chapel Uxbridge $46,113.00 Veritas Christian Academy Wayland $51,668.00 Total $2,850,000

The following organizations received funds through the Commonwealth Nonprofit Security Personnel Grant Program.