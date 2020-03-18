Two patients tested positive for coronavirus at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Two patients at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Cooley Dickinson Health Care spokesperson Christina Trinchero, the hospital was notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Tuesday that the two patients tested positive.

Cooley Dickinson’s staff and providers have followed all isolation and Personal Protective Equipment protocols.

“Our infection control and emergency preparedness teams have been preparing for this possibility since we first learned of the outbreak in China. We are so proud of our staff for all they have been doing to prepare and to protect the health of our patients and the community. We work around the clock and will continue to do so,” Cooley Dickinson Chief Executive Officer Joanne Marqusee said.

Trinchero said the hospital has seen an increase in patients with respiratory symptoms and increased COVID-19 testing over the past several days. Cooley Dickinson wants to remind the public that testing is limited and there are strict criteria being used to determine who gets tested.

If you are unable to get tested and are experiencing mild symptoms you should stay home and if you think you need to see a doctor call your primary care provider before going in.