Two people arrested in Northampton after crashing into road signs, parked cars

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and drug charges after crashing into several parked cars over the weekend.

According to the Northampton police department, just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle passed an officer and failed to dim their high beams. The officer turned around to follow the vehicle and observed the car cross the center dividing line on Bridge Street multiple times. The officer attempted to pull the driver over but they took off speeding.

The vehicle eventually crashed into several street signs on the side of the road. The vehicle then crashed into several cars parked at the Volvo dealership on Damon Road. A 33-year-old woman from Chicopee and a 29-year-old man from Connecticut were arrested.

The Chicopee woman was charged with:

MGL C90 S24 – Operating Under the Influence of Drugs

MGL C94C S34 – Possession of a Class A Substance

MGL C90 S24 – Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

MGL C90 S25 – Failure to Stop for Police

MGL C90 S23 – Operate Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

MGL C90 S24 – Leave Scene of Property Damage

MGL C89 S4A – Marked Lane Violations

MGL C89 S9 – Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

Warrant Arrest (Eastern Hampshire District Court)

Warrant Arrest (Holyoke District Court)

The Connecticut man was also charged with possession of a Class C substance and a warrant arrest from the Northampton District Court.