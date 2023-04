GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Police Department is looking to identify two people that allegedly were involved in two store thefts on Monday.

Police have shared two images on the suspects and the vehicle they were seen in. It is alleged they stole from a CVS and Granby Liquors on Monday.

Credit: Granby Police Credit: Granby Police

If you can identify them, you are asked to contact Granby Police at 413-467-9222.